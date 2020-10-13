1/1
Carl F. Boehm Jr.
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl F. Boehm, Jr.

Cincinnati - Carl, or Ike to his many friends and family, passed away on October 8, 2020 after a three year battle with cancer. Ike was born on August 15, 1951 to Carl and Phyllis (Mersch) Boehm in Cincinnati, OH. Carl worked at Sunbelt Rentals for over 45 years starting as a mechanic and eventually becoming a regional service manager. Ike married Patricia "Pattie" Boehm in 1972 and were lovingly married for 47 years. They had two children, Nathaniel and Christopher. Ike was also a passionate outdoorsman and traveler, often hunting, fishing or going on cruises while away from home. Ike was the most loving father, husband, and coach a family could ask for. Ike was predeceased by Carl Boehm, Sr., Phyllis Boehm and William Boehm Sr. (brother). He is survived by his wife Pattie, sons, Nathaniel (spouse Tracey) and Christopher (spouse Robyn), sister Judy Doerger (spouse Richard), and grandchildren, Autumn Lynn, Audrey Leeah Marie, Anderson Carl and Sullivan Davis. Visitation to be at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Ave., College Hill, 45244, Friday October 16 from 9 - 10:30 AM. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at St. Vivian Church, 7600 Winton Rd., Finneytown, 45224, at 11 AM. Social distancing and masks are required at both the visitation and mass. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Vivian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved