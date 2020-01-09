Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Monfort Heights - Carl E. Jr., Age 94. Survived by beloved wife Kathryn A. (Leininger), for 69 years. Beloved son and daughter: Carl E. (Mary Ronan) Grueninger III, Ann L. (Steve) Ferguson. Loving grandchildren Beki Ferguson and Aisling Grueninger. Beloved uncle of; Eric (Claire) Leininger, Karen (Chuck) Parrish, Mark (William Ruiz) Leininger, Gail (Dave Raushnuber) Leininger, Susan (Kevin) Norman and cousin of William (Lee) Grueninger. Born December 15, 1925 to Elizabeth (Zander) and Carl E. Grueninger, Sr. in Cincinnati OH. Graduate of Hughes High School, 1944. Cincinnati Art Academy, 1950. World War II Veteran, Company H, 1st Infantry Regiment, 6th Division. Combat Infantry Badge, Bronze Star and two Battle Stars. Liberation of the Philippine and Occupation of Korea. Retired Corporate Manager Graphics & Forms Control, Community Mutual Insurance Company, Blue Cross / Blue Shield. Commercial Art Studio (Grueninger Studio). Resident of Monfort Heights, OH for 53 years. Donations may be made to Cheviot United Methodist Church, 3820 Westwood Northern Blvd. Cincinnati, OH 45211-2597 or Midwest Hospice 10925 Reed Hartman #310 Cincinnati, OH 45242. Visitation will be Sunday January 12th from 1:00pm until time of service at 2:00pm at the Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4521 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45232.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
