Carl H. Swinford, Jr.
Cincinnati - Carl H. Swinford, Jr. of Cincinnati. Beloved husband of the late Helen F. Swinford and the late Georgellen Gay Swinford. Loving father of Janice F. Swinford and James H. (Judi) Swinford. Proud grandfather of the late Jarrod Mitchell "Mitch" Swinford. Dear brother of Helen Harrison, the late Marjorie Cromer, and the late Ralph Swinford. Passed away December 28, 2019 at the age of 96. Family and friends will be received from 10 AM- 12 PM on Friday, January 3 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N Riverside Ave, Loveland, OH 45140, where services will be held at 12 PM. Interment Rest Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Carl and his grandson Mitch may be directed to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019