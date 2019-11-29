|
Carl L. Obermeyer
Anderson Twp. - Carl L. Obermeyer, age 91 of Anderson Twp., died November 27, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Barbara R. Obermeyer (nee Roney) for 65 years, loving father of Wayne Obermeyer and Jayne (Mike) Hacker, dear grandfather of Jennifer (Dakota), Jamie (Laura), and Jill Obermeyer and Shayne (Shelby) Hacker. Also survived by numerous great-grandchildren.
Proudly served his country in the United States Navy during WWII and was a longtime letter carrier. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rose Church on Monday, December 2nd at 10 am. Friends may visit at the church on Monday from 9 to 10 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to . T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019