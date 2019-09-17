Services
Carl Ridenour
- Carl W., "Mick", beloved husband of Nancy (nee Clark) for 68 years. Devoted father of John Ridenour and Sue (Bill) Knight. Loving grandfather of Andy (Jess), and Melanie Knight and Angie (Steve) Dooley. Passed away Monday Sept. 16, 2019, age 93. Retired teacher from Princeton City Schools and original owner of "The Root Beer Stand". Visitation Friday Sept. 20, from 10:00Am until Funeral Service at 12:00 Noon both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd., Evendale. (45241). In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to Paul Vail VFW Post 4369, 3318 E. Sharon Rd., Cinti. OH 45241 or . www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 17, 2019
