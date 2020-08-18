1/1
Carl V. Edington
Carl V. Edington

Carl V. Edington (1935-2020), passed away to eternal life on August 11, 2020 at age 85. Carl is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Carolyn J. Edington (nee Paul), loving father of Mark Edington (Kae) and Tod Edington. He was a United States Air Force Korean Veteran. Carl retired after 39 years from Cincinnati Milacron; was a member of Yeatman Masonic Lodge #162; and a member of the Valley of Cincinnati Scottish Rite. A Celebration Of Life Service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020 at St. Paul Community United Methodist Church, 8221 Miami Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45243. The service will also be live streamed through the St. Paul Community UMC Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Paul Community UMC or Shriners Hospital for Children (on line or P.O. Box 1525, Ranson, WV 25438)




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 18 to Aug. 30, 2020.
