Carlene R. ParkerLoveland - Carlene R. Parker, passed away on September 24, 2020 at the age of 79.; Visitation will be held Wednesday September 30, 2020 at 10:00 am until the time of the service at 11:00 am at the Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Ave. To see full obituary and leave online condolences please go to www.springgrove.org Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association