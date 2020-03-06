|
Carmen de Guia
Cincinnati - Carmen La Rosa de Guia, 78, beloved wife of 52 years to Gabriel de Guia, loving mother of Sarah (Jeremy Kessenich) de Guia, Gabriel (Rachel) de Guia, III, Grace de Guia, proud grandmother of Gabriel Eli, Asa, and Luke de Guia, dear sister of Juanito, Adoracion, Jose, Pedro, and Maria. With no history of indications, she unexpectedly suffered a massive stroke; she was surrounded by her beloved family when she passed peacefully to join her Heavenly Father on March 3rd, 2020. Her adventurous and faithful spirit was an inspiration to all whose lives she touched, be it a long-time co-worker, a tennis teammate, a neighbor or a friendly acquaintance on a travel bus. We cherish her in the beautiful memory of her smiles and laughter, her ability to be tenacious yet generous. Though she had little English-speaking skills when she first came to the US, she used her positivity and consistent drive to adapt and learn new things so that she could raise a family in her new home. She knew just how to lend encouragement to nourish the best in others. We will miss her wonderful sense of humor, her skill to make plants thrive, and the sheer magic she could wield in the kitchen. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Madeira Silverwood Presbyterian Church, 8000 Miami Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45243. Funeral service will be on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11 AM at the church. Interment will be at Spring Grove Cemetery.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020