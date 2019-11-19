Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Veronica Church
Mt. Carmel, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol McTernan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol A. (Gerwe) McTernan

Add a Memory
Carol A. (Gerwe) McTernan Obituary
Carol A. McTernan (nee Gerwe) loving wife of Thomas F. McTernan, beloved mother of Kelly (Rick Schulte) Broscheid, Jenny (Ken) Burns, Tracy (Ray) Jennings, Kate (Martin) Miller, & the late Thomas McTernan Jr. Caring sister of Kim (Kim) Gerwe, Dan (Lynn) Gerwe, Katie (Mark) Hampton, & the late John Gerwe. MeeMaw of Caroline, Raymond, Matthew, Delaney, Sophia, Sydney, Melanie, Sam & Michael. Adoring aunt of several nieces and nephews. Died Nov. 17, 2019. Age 74 yrs. Resident of Anderson Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Veronica Church, Mt. Carmel on Sat. Nov 23, at 11 AM. Friends may visit at T.P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave, Mt. Washington on Fri. from 5-7 PM. Memorials to or The Kyle Plush Answer The Call Foundation.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -