Carol A. McTernan (nee Gerwe) loving wife of Thomas F. McTernan, beloved mother of Kelly (Rick Schulte) Broscheid, Jenny (Ken) Burns, Tracy (Ray) Jennings, Kate (Martin) Miller, & the late Thomas McTernan Jr. Caring sister of Kim (Kim) Gerwe, Dan (Lynn) Gerwe, Katie (Mark) Hampton, & the late John Gerwe. MeeMaw of Caroline, Raymond, Matthew, Delaney, Sophia, Sydney, Melanie, Sam & Michael. Adoring aunt of several nieces and nephews. Died Nov. 17, 2019. Age 74 yrs. Resident of Anderson Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Veronica Church, Mt. Carmel on Sat. Nov 23, at 11 AM. Friends may visit at T.P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave, Mt. Washington on Fri. from 5-7 PM. Memorials to or The Kyle Plush Answer The Call Foundation.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019