Carol Beech
Cincinnati - Carol (nee Schutte) Beech died peacefully on April 5, 2019 at the age of 72. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Joseph Beech III ("Jay") and her three children, Scott Beech (Jennifer) of Houston, Adrienne Beech Eynon (Barrett) of Chicago, and Claire Beech Millet (Alex), also of Chicago, and seven grandchildren, Julia and Stockton Beech, Miriam ("Mimi"), Ainsleigh and Bridget Eynon, and Ford and Elizabeth ("Bizzy") Millet. She is also survived by her loving sister, Marilyn Schreiber (Les) of Richmond, VA. Carol was born in Cincinnati to the late Robert E. Schutte and Betty Ratterman Schutte. Valedictorian of her class at Indian Hill High School, she received a B.S. Degree in Botany, Phi Beta Kappa, Summa Cum Laude from Smith College and a Master's in Arts in Teaching from Harvard University. Before leaving the workforce to raise her children, she worked as a paralegal in Manhattan, in retail at Shillito's and Carriage Trade in Cincinnati and subsequently taught elementary school at Indian Hill and Lotspeich (Seven Hills). An accomplished swimmer, she was an original Pepsi Marlin and at one time held several Ohio AAU records. Carol was an avid lifelong gardener and a member of the Cincinnati Garden Club with a special love for roses. She was an active volunteer helping children at several churches and schools in the area. A lovely woman in all respects, never unkind, Carol always gave her absolute best in everything she did. She lived a warm and meaningful life devoted to family, friends, faith and service to others. A Funeral Mass will be held on, Tuesday April 23, 2019, 1:00 PM at St. Gertrude Church, 6543 Miami Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45243. Memorials may be made to The Civic Garden Center 2715 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45206 or the . Condolences may be expressed at www.springgrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 7 to Apr. 20, 2019