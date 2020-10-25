Carol Budd
Dent - Carol J Budd (nee Anness, Thomas) passed on October 17, 2020, age 87. Graduate of Western Hills HS, Class of 1950. Beautiful and funny, Carol was the center of many social circles. Survived by Dan (Nancy Ellen) Thomas, Maureen (Alan) Windgassen and Darren (Nancy Jo) Thomas. Beloved aunt of The Chaney's. Grandmother of Madelena McAllister, Olivia, Mia and Ava Thomas. She was an Avon Lady, member of the Sweet Adeline's, former Charter Oak Bank employee and a Shriner's Wife. Carol's party throwing zest and joy for life enthralled her friends, the Eagles Lake neighbors and the "Caretaker Angels" of Three Rivers Nursing Home. Her smiling face, expert joke telling and consummate card playing will be celebrated at a later time, when it's safe for all. Private services have been held. Please make donations to Children's Hospital, 3333 Burnet Ave, Cincinnati (45229). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com