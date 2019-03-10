|
|
Carol Burke
- - Carol (nee Preston) Widow of William Burke, loving mother of Greg (Michelle), Dan(Suzanne), Jeff (Mary Jo) and Mike(Tom) Burke. Grandmother of - Danielle(Mark), Jessica, Kevin, David, Connor, Natalie and Trevor. Great grandmother of Charlotte. Mass of Christian Burial is Wednesday March 13th at 11 am with visitation one hour prior at the St. Saviour Catholic Church. Entombment at Gate of Heaven with reception at Mike and Tom's home following burial. Memorials suggested to www.isqccbe.org for Alzheimer's and cancer. Online guestbook at www.strawserfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019