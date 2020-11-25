1/1
Milford - Carol J. Bowen Deem. April 29, 1931 Auburn NY - November 9, 2020 Milford, OH. Married: Ken Deem 1989, Married Charles Edward Platt 1954. Places lived: Auburn, NY, San Francisco, CA, Ohio: Cincinnati, Madeira, Blue Ash, Milford. Education: University of Cincinnati Bachelors, Ohio State University Masters of Social Work Career: For 32 years worked across social work disciplines in support of: children, women's issues, elder care, mental health, and caregiver support. Traveled to England in 1973 for hospice training. Helped to establish hospice in Cincinnati, OH. Helped to found the first Alzheimer's Disease Council, a professional services group focusing on Cincinnati's growing need. Played a pivotal role supporting family and professional caregivers with mental health and social work resources (as a professional and volunteer). Volunteer: Leader in many family, children and elder care organizations. An active member of the Heritage Unitarian Universalist church community, enhanced membership, women's leadership and local engagement. Hobbies: Quilting, watercolor, jewelry design, calligraphy, sewing. reading, yoga, bird watching, and antiquing. Survived by her second husband, Ken Deem; four children, Lisa (Farzad deceased), David (Monica), Steve (Cindy), Shelly (David) and one step-daughter, Lisa; 13 grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents Ruth (Lyon) and Kenneth Bowen, two brothers; David Bowen and Charles Bowen; son-in-law Farzad Tabtabai, and first husband Charles Edward Platt. A private celebration of life will be arranged for a post-covid date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to any of the following: Queen City Hospice (queencityhospice.com), Heritage Unitarian Universalist Church (https://huuc.net), The Greater Cincinnati Alzheimer's Association (https://act.alz.org/).




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
