Carol E. Cornelius
Green Township - Carol E. Cornelius (nee Miller), wife of the late Merrill Cornelius. Mother of Randy (Kristie) Cornelius, Bonnie (Jack) Bresnen, Rick (Sue) Cornelius, Robert (Kristy) Cornelius. Grandmother of 13 and great grandmother of 13. Loved going to casinos and playing bingo all over the Westside. Born on August 19, 1935. Passed away on June 1, 2019. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , Inc., P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597. B.J. Meyer Sons Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 4, 2019