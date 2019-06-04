Services
Meyer Funeral Home & Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Cornelius
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol E. Cornelius


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Carol E. Cornelius Obituary
Carol E. Cornelius

Green Township - Carol E. Cornelius (nee Miller), wife of the late Merrill Cornelius. Mother of Randy (Kristie) Cornelius, Bonnie (Jack) Bresnen, Rick (Sue) Cornelius, Robert (Kristy) Cornelius. Grandmother of 13 and great grandmother of 13. Loved going to casinos and playing bingo all over the Westside. Born on August 19, 1935. Passed away on June 1, 2019. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , Inc., P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597. B.J. Meyer Sons Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now