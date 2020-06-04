Carol Fisher
Carol Fisher

Fort Wright - Carol Jean Fisher, age 75, of Fort Wright, KY passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Carol retired from the Internal Revenue Service where she worked for over 25 years. A University of Kentucky graduate, she was an avid fan of UK football and basketball, as well as a loyal Cincinnati Reds fan who enjoyed golfing and drinking wine with friends. Carol is survived by her close friends, Shirley and John Bonkowski, Judi Carr, and Becky and George Rebitski. Through the years she became an adopted aunt to Penny Bonkowski (Duane Cass), Erin Bonkowski (Pete Wiseman), Zachary Bonkowski (Danielle) and their son Noah, as well as Joanna, Paul & Robert Rebitski. She is also survived by her nephews Brian and Keith Donnelly. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles W. Fisher; parents, Virginia and Herbert Donnelly; brother, John Donnelly. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at St. Agnes Church (Fort Wright, KY) from 10:30 AM until Mass of Christian Burial begins at 11:30 AM. Interment will immediately follow at Riverside Cemetery (Falmouth, KY). Memorial donations are suggested to Be Concerned: The Molloy Building, 1100 W Pike St, Covington, KY 41011. Online condolences can be made at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com






Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.
