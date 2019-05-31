Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
1:30 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Geis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Geis

Obituary Condolences

Carol Geis Obituary
Carol Geis

Cincinnati - Carol Geis (nee Yund) wife of the late Jerry J. Geis beloved mother of Gary L. (Sarah), Dale A. (Eileen), Terri A. (John), and Bart (Carrie) Geis, dear grandmother of Kira, Drew, Erin, Jordan, Kyle, Heidi, Colleen, and Holly, sister of the late Carl, Donald, and Richard Yund, and Elaine Weiper, also survived by many nieces and nephews. May 22, 2019. Age 81 years. Residence Anderson Twp. Memorial Service at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Tues. June 4, at 1:30 PM. Friends may visit on Tues. from 12:30-1:30 PM. Memorials to of Southwest Ohio.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now