Cincinnati - Carol L. Harris, age 78, passed from this life to the next on January 22, 2020. Beloved wife of Ronald A. Harris for 55 years, who passed on January 6, 2020. Loving mother of Cathleen (James) Rehn and David (Wendi) Harris, proud grandma to Brandon (Pamela) and Jason Rehn and Lydia (Brian) Campbell and Ethan Harris, sister of Janet (late Duane) Rice, loving sister-in-law to Ruthann (Ed) Borrowman and the late Deborah Harris. Fun-loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of life will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Central Church of Christ in Cheviot, 3501 Cheviot Ave. 45211, with family and friends gathering from 2:30 - 3:30 p.m. with services beginning at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Church of Christ (designate 3CYG or BOLC) or the .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020
