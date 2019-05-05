|
Carol Heepke Allgood
Cincinnati - Carol (Heepke) Allgood died peacefully on April 23, 2019. She was born in Marion, Ohio. She lived continuously in the Cincinnati area after she was ten years old. After graduating from Hughes and UC, she worked at Procter & Gamble in Market Research; was the first woman president of the Mercantile Library, president of the Cincinnati alumnae of Alpha Chi Omega; a member of the University Club, English Speaking Union, Ohioana, and Ryland Lakes Country Club; and had a lifelong interest in the Symphony and Art Museum. She wanted to give future inhabitants something they could not get, so she initiated the planting of 3,000 evergreen trees on hillsides of Ryland Lakes Country Club. Carol had a lifetime passion for golf, travel, reading and bridge.
She was married to Judson J. Allgood for 43 years until his death in 2000. Surviving children are Judson Mahon (Sheree) Allgood of Cincinnati, OH, Charles Allgood of Port Charlotte, FL, and Gwendolyn Hurd (Paul) Triplett of Ryland, KY. She was predeceased by her daughter Brooks Woodruff (Dean) Armandroff. Virginia Lily Allgood is her grandchild. Annie Triplett Warner (David) and Michael Triplett (Jen) are step-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church 3400 Michigan Avenue, Cincinnati, OH at 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019. A reception will follow the service in Knox Commons. Memorials: The Mercantile Library 414 Walnut Street #1100 Cincinnati, OH. 45202 www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 5, 2019