Carol Holtmann Bryant
- - Carol Holtmann Bryant, age 89, passed away February 25, 2019. Loving mother of Mike Bryant & family, Barbara Harper (Michael deceased), Terry Bryant (Donna Gillott), Paul Bryant (Liz), Meg Duke (Ben). Preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Helen Holtmann, brother Robert Holtmann, and sister, Mary Holtmann Weddendorf. Survived by her sister, JoAnn Holtmann Silva. Grandmother of 12, great-grandmother of 15.
At Carol's request her body was donated to the University of Cincinnati Medical College. In lieu of flowers please send donations in her memory to the local . 644 Linn St. #1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203 or online donations may be made at www.alz.org/cincinnati. A private celebration of Carol's life will be held at a future date.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 1, 2019