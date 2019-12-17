Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Floral Hills Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY
View Map
Carol Jane (Nee: Lindsey) Riffle Obituary
Carol Jane Riffle (nee: Lindsey)

86, Of Covington, Kentucky, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019. Carol was a retired Bursar from Thomas More College and a former member of Covington Moose Lodge. She loved playing bingo, watching UK basketball and spending time with her family. Carol is survived by her children Jeffery Lynn Riffle (Diane), Lloyd Scott Riffle (Amy Hunt), Sean Riffle (Tammy), Carol Barth (Patrick); grandchildren Rachel, Mindy, Lyndsay, Samantha, Alex, Christina, Lauren, Amanda, Mallory, Mackenzie, Evan and Connor; 12 great grandchildren; siblings Jerry Lindsey, Sue Robinson, Janice Kammerer, Rita Skaggs, Les Lindsey, Jack Lindsey and Sue Davis; many extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her son Tracy Riffle and brother Lester Lee Lindsey. Visitation will be held Friday December 20, 2019 at 11am with service and burial to follow at 1pm at Floral Hills Funeral Home in Taylor Mill, Kentucky. Condolences can be left in honor of Carol at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019
