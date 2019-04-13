|
|
Carol Kormelink
Milford - Kormelink, Carol Lois, 85, passed April 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Kormelink; Loving mother of Mark Kormelink (Denise Schubert); Grandmother of Justin (Janelle) and Shane; Great-grandmother of Rylan, River and Wilder. Also survived by sister Joan (Andy) Lehr, daughter-in-law Crystal Kormelink and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by siblings Lark, Dale, John, Jay, Bill & George. Visitation Monday April 15th 6-8 at Evans Funeral Home, Milford. Funeral Tuesday April 16th 10AM at First UMC of Milford. Memorials to OLLI 2220 Victory Parkway Adm. Bldg. Room 207 Cinti, OH 45206 or Milford 1st UMC 541 Main St. Milford, OH 45150. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019