Carol M. Stetter
Cincinnati - Carol M. Stetter (nee Mueller). Beloved wife of the late Carl J. "Jack" Stetter and the late John L. Bill. Loving mother of Jim (Holly) Stetter, Mike (Amy) Stetter, Elaine (Gary) Abrass, Margie (Terry) Nickell, Mary Lee (Doug) Jaeger, Sue (Jack) Kahny, Julie (Craig Christopherson) Stetter, David Stetter and Joanne (Pat) Kwiatkowski. Cherished grandmother of 22 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Jo Williams and Bobbe Padur and the late Elaine Mueller and Jean Matthews. Loving step mother and grandmother to the Bill Family. Monday, May 20, 2019. Age 90 years. Visitation Thursday Evening May 23, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM at the Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home, 2880 Boudinot Ave., 45238. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Friday at St. William Church, 4108 W. 8th Street, 45205. If desired memorials may be made to the Spina Bifida Association - Cincinnati (S.B.A.C.) or St. Vincent DePaul Society c/o St. William Church. www.dwifuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 21, 2019