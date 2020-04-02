Services
Carol Coors
Carol Mae Coors


1923 - 2020
Carol Mae Coors Obituary
Carol Mae Coors

Cincinnati - Carol Mae (nee DeCourcy) Coors passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 1, 1923. Preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Bernard Coors and parents, Giles and Martha DeCourcy. Carol is survived by her children; Raymond Bernard (Dianne) Coors Jr., Martha M. Coors, and Melissa (Todd) Hoffman. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. A private Mass of Christian Burial has been held. In memory of Carol, donations may be directed to St. Gertrude Church, 6543 Miami Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45243, St. Rose Church, 2501 Riverside Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45202, or the Alois Alzheimer Center, 70 Damon Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45218. Online condolences may be expressed at rohdefuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
