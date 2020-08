I was Carol’s neighbor In the early 90s. I always thought a lot of her and I adored Ricky. I’m sorry to hear that Ricky has also passed. I was thinking about both of them a few days ago. Carol was trusted by me, my brother, and my parents with her wonderful skills. We were not gifted with her talents. On a cold, cold day Ricky helped me rescue a goose who was stuck in a frozen pond. We were fast friends after that. I’m so sorry for your losses and send my sincere condolences.

Ellen Brantley

Friend