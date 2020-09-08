Carol Nichols
Liberty Township, has passed on the 7th day of September , 2020 at the age of 86. Carol is lovingly remembered and survived by her husband of 65 years Richard (Nick), and her children Sandra (and husband David), Richard (and wife Mary), Tim (and wife Kim), Mark (and wife Meredith), Heather (and husband Gil) and Michael (and wife Poppy). Carol is greatly missed by her grandchildren Siobhan, Eoan, Winter, Edward, Kiersen, Nathan, Ryan, Blair, Monica, Elena, Chelsea, Spenser, Addison, Erin, Oliver and Molly, as well as her six great grandchildren Ren, Wailea, Olivia, Caden, Saoirse and Seamus. Carol was born and raised in Cincinnati Ohio. She graduated from Our Lady of Angels high school in 1952. She loved traveling , spending time with friends playing cards and golfing, and organizing her OLA Alumni group activities. She enjoyed an evening out with Nick trying new restaurants and always loved a nice steak at Jag's. Most of all she loved her family and dedicated her entire life to her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her family always came first. To Carol, there was never anything more important than celebrating a birthday, attending a game, being involved with the school, or volunteering for the various activities where her children and grandchildren were involved. Carol's passing leaves an immense void that will be felt by the many, many lives she touched throughout her life. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00AM at St. Maxmilian Kolbe Church, 5720 Hamilton Mason Rd, Liberty Township, OH 45011. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Carol's name to 'Retirement Fund for Religious' www.RetiredReligious.org. Masks will be REQUIRED and we will be following social distancing guidelines. MuellerfuneralS.com