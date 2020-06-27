Carol Pucci
Harrison - (nee Holliday) age 72, passed away June 26, 2020. Devoted mother of Emileigh (Jim) Davis & Mark Pucci; grandma of Eddie, Karlie, Isabella & Nic; sister of Shirley (Paul) Marion, Kathy Anthe, Arnol, Paula, Gerri, Marty Holliday. Aunt to many nieces & nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 am on Thursday, June 2, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Inurnment to follow at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery. www.braterfh.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
