Carol Riddle
Carol Riechers Riddle (née Ziegenhardt) died peacefully on October 7th, 2020 at the age of 79 after a brave 6-year battle with Lewy Body dementia. Carol was a resident of the Alois Alzheimer Center in Greenhills, OH, where she received excellent and loving care.
Carol was the beloved wife of Dan Riddle of Cold Spring, KY, devoted mother of Sharon Riechers of Dallas, TX, dear sister of Edwin Ziegenhardt of Cold Spring, KY, loving grandmother of Christopher Riechers, and doting great-grandmother of Caeden and Charlotte Riechers (all of Manassas, VA). Carol is preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Riechers, Sr, her son, Charles Riechers, Jr, her sister, Holly Ziegenhardt, and her parents, Edwin and Virginia Ziegenhardt.
Carol was a graduate of Hughes High School and the University of Cincinnati, where she loved all things science. She enjoyed working as a chemist in the food industry, and especially liked sharing her knowledge with college students while promoting STEM careers. She was always the smartest person in the room, and greatly loved by all who had the pleasure to know her. Her family and friends will miss her terribly, although we know she is now at peace.
A graveside service is scheduled for November 24, 2020, 1:00pm, at Oak Hill cemetery (11200 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246). Memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer's Association
, or you may simply enjoy a bourbon on the rocks in her honor.