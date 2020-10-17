1/1
Carol Riddle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Riddle

Carol Riechers Riddle (née Ziegenhardt) died peacefully on October 7th, 2020 at the age of 79 after a brave 6-year battle with Lewy Body dementia. Carol was a resident of the Alois Alzheimer Center in Greenhills, OH, where she received excellent and loving care.

Carol was the beloved wife of Dan Riddle of Cold Spring, KY, devoted mother of Sharon Riechers of Dallas, TX, dear sister of Edwin Ziegenhardt of Cold Spring, KY, loving grandmother of Christopher Riechers, and doting great-grandmother of Caeden and Charlotte Riechers (all of Manassas, VA). Carol is preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Riechers, Sr, her son, Charles Riechers, Jr, her sister, Holly Ziegenhardt, and her parents, Edwin and Virginia Ziegenhardt.

Carol was a graduate of Hughes High School and the University of Cincinnati, where she loved all things science. She enjoyed working as a chemist in the food industry, and especially liked sharing her knowledge with college students while promoting STEM careers. She was always the smartest person in the room, and greatly loved by all who had the pleasure to know her. Her family and friends will miss her terribly, although we know she is now at peace.

A graveside service is scheduled for November 24, 2020, 1:00pm, at Oak Hill cemetery (11200 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246). Memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer's Association, or you may simply enjoy a bourbon on the rocks in her honor.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved