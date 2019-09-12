|
|
Carol S Boorom
Peebles - Carol S Boorom, 77, of Peebles, passed away September 10, 2019. Born in Cincinnati, on August 2, 1942, Carol was preceded by her parents Dee Smith and Judy M. (Lowen) Smith and her daughter, Julia Boorom-Stanberry. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Boorom; son, Joe (Cassandra) Boorom; brother, David Smith; sisters, Judy Neal, Sandra Ridenour, Christine Davidson, and Vicki Daugherty; grandchildren, Jack, Jarrod, and Jean Stanberry, and Lily Boorom; and four great-grandchildren. Chapel services will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, with burial following. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Rita School for the Deaf. Condolences may be made to the family at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 12, 2019