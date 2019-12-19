Services
Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
(513) 893-2793
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Brockman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Sue (Blair) Brockman

Add a Memory
Carol Sue (Blair) Brockman Obituary
Carol Sue (nee Blair) Brockman

Fairfield - BROCKMAN, Carol Sue (nee Blair) age 82, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on February 16, 1937, twin daughter to Donald and Luetta (Boerger) Blair. On October 10, 1964, in St. Catharine in Cincinnati she married Oliver J. Brockman Jr., a marriage of 45 years, and he preceded her in death on October 12, 2009. Carol was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Alpha Delta Pi Sorority, and was an avid bridge player.

Survivors include two children, Patricia (Kevin) Halfhill and David Brockman; six grandchildren, Olivia, Matthew, and Gabriella Halfhill, Blake, Blair, and Brant Brockman; cherished twin sister, Patricia Curry; sister-in-law, Jean Austria; brother-in-law, Bob (Mary Lou) Brockman; many nieces, nephews, and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am Monday, December 23, 2019 in Sacred Heart Church with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant followed by burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10-11:00am Monday, December 23, 2019, in the narthex of Church. Memorial donations are suggested to , 1010 Eaton Rd. Hamilton, Ohio 45013 or St. Vincent de Paul of Sacred Heart Church. Online condolences are available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -