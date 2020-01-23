Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Spring Grove Cemetery
Carol Sue Woolley Obituary
Carol Sue Woolley

Anderson Twp. - Carol Sue Woolley (nee Ahrens) former wife of the late Robert M. Woolley, beloved mother of Diane Woolley, Karen (William) Fernkorn, and Robert David (Christine) Woolley, dear grandmother of Brandon, Tyler, Chase, Cole, Margaret, Emily, and Charlotte. Died Jan. 21, 2020 at the age of 82 years. Longtime resident of Anderson Twp. Friends may visit at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Sun. Jan. 26 from 2-4 PM. Graveside Service at Spring Grove Cemetery on Mon. Jan. 27, at 11 AM. Meeting and leaving from T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home on Mon. at 10:30 AM. Memorials to Anderson Hills United Methodist Church.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -