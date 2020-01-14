Resources
Carole A. Martin Obituary
Delhi Township - Carole A. Martin (Nee Huddleston), Beloved mother of Bryan Martin. Devoted sister of William (Teresa) Huddleston and Jeanne (Robert) Demler. Also survived by her nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 79 years of age. Memorial Mass at St. Jude Church, 5824 Bridgetown Rd., on FRIDAY at 10:30 AM. Memorials may be made to , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. Www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
