Carole Ann Barth
Cincinnati - Barth, Carole Ann (nee Zaenger) devoted wife of James P. Barth, loving mother of Sherrise (Steve) Turner, Mark Jechura, Laura (Ray) Larson, Valerie (Mark) Bender, cherished grandmother of Elizabeth, Robert McClellan, Jessica, Steven Turner, Chet Jechura, Samantha (Adam) Waters, Alex, Trevor Larson, Sydney, Jamie Bender and great grandmother of Harper Waters. Dear sister of Jim (the late Judith) Zaenger. Carole was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church for over 50 years., Alpha Chi Omega Sorority and past owner of Mastercraft Dry Cleaners. Died suddenly June 21, 2020 at the age of 80. Visitation Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 10:30 AM until time of service at noon at Shiloh United Methodist Church, 5261 Foley Road, Cincinnati, OH 45238. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Shiloh United Methodist Church or Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn St, #1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.