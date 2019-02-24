Services
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Cincinnati, OH
Leesburg, FL - Carole Bauer Weisman, 81, of Leesburg, FL passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, she moved to Leesburg in 1985 from Harrison, Ohio. She was a civil service secretary for the US Navy. Carole was actively involved and was a member at St. Mary of the Lakes Catholic Church, Eustis. She is survived by her 3 sons, David, Michael, Daniel; 4 daughters, Cathie, Peggy, Mary Beth, Donna; 2 brothers, Raymond, Robert; 2 sisters, Patricia, Deborah; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. A funeral mass for Carole will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Cincinnati on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Online Guestbook available at www.hardenpauli.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 24, 2019
