|
|
Carole Jean Calvin
Cincinnati - Passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020 at the age of 81. Carole is survived by her "son", Charles Tassell, close friends, Beverly Bernard, Dolly Lohskamp, Marge Fugate and Marilyn Seibert and her church family. Also survived by her loving cousins. Carole was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Rose Calvin. Long time faithful member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 3rd from 5 PM until Funeral Service at 6 PM, at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Road, Evendale. Interment will be Wednesday, March 4th at 10 AM at Rest Haven Memorial Park. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020