Carole Magie
Maineville - Carole E Magie (Manthey) went to be with the Lord on February 22, 2020. She was the loving Mother to Linda Johnson, Dale (Terry) Magie, Gary (Elaine) Magie, and David (Kathy) Magie. Beloved Grandmother to Ben (Megan) Magie, Andrew (Brittany) Magie, Claire, Morgan, Hannah, Jacob, Chester Ray Johnson, and Mary Ellen Burdsall. Great Grandmother to Caleb, Levi, Natalie, Xander and Xavier Magie, Kody Hawkins, Samantha Burdsall, Gavin, McKenna, Stella and Caiah Johnson. She was a special Aunt to Bruce Earhart, Kristin Martin, Shannon Manthey, and Wade Manthey, She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, John W Magie, parents Roger D Manthey and Alice (Richardson), her brother Donald R Manthey and loving Son-in Law Chester Johnson. She was born in Cincinnati, and moved to Liberty Township in 1960 after her marriage to John. She attended St. Bernard High School. She worked for GE, AAA travel agency, West Chester Lawn Care as a book keeper, while being a fulltime loving mother and farm wife. She was last residing in Maineville, Ohio, where she passed peacefully in her home, thanks to many Visiting Angels, especially her special angel, whom she affectionately called, her sister Donna Paddock. She was instrumental in creating LSO, (Liberty Sports Organization), now Lakota Sports Organization. She loved her kids, grandkids, and great grandchildren, loved her winter home in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, traveling and participating in various church functions. She liked having fun and making others laugh and she will be missed. The visitation will take place at The West Chester Nazarene Church, 7951 Tylersville Rd, West Chester, Ohio 45069, Tuesday February 25, 2020, from 5-7 pm. Funeral service will be held at the West Chester Nazarene Church, on Wednesday, February 26th at 11:00 am, with internment immediately following at the Rose Hill Cemetery, Mason, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The West Chester Nazarene Church or the .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020