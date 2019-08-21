|
Carolee Hill
- - Carolee Hill 4/22/1941 - 8/14/2019, was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth L. and Betty Kamp, she is survived by her husband of nearly 57 years Dennis I. Hill, by her sons Shawn (Tammy), Chris (Dawna), her grandsons Colin (Alex) and Ryan and step-granddaughters Tiffany, Victoria and Bethany. She is also survived by her sisters Sherry Rodgers and Sandra Converse (James), two nieces, seven nephews and their children. Carolee's life was one of service to others, never seeking the spotlight or accolades but always the first person a family member or friend would turn to for help. Her talents as a seamstress, realtor, and artist touched the lives of so many it is difficult to comprehend. Her place of peace was in the early morning hours walking the beach on Siesta Key. The selfless love she gave to her family and friends will be missed tremendously but we will carry her memory forward and the example she set for us. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Horizon Community Church, 3950 Newtown Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45244. Please consider making a Memorial Donation in Carolee's honor to The of Greater Cincinnati at .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 21, 2019