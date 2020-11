Gussie was one of my favorite people. She was always so bright, bubbly, and fun to be with! Whether hearing about her latest thrift store treasures, performing water ballet together in the pool at Hilton Head (who else would come up with that idea and get everyone to go along with it?), or watching her care for aging friends, her smile, laughter, and positive attitude lifted up everyone around her. Bet she got quite a welcome (likely a big hoodie hoo!) when she arrived in heaven. Of course, Gussie will be missed here by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Sending hugs, love, and prayers to the Bellman and Schneider families, as well as Gussie’s many friends. God bless ❤

Kelly Bruns

Friend