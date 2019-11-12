Resources
Cincinnati - Loving daughter of the late Alvin C. and Gertrude A. Kraemer. Dear sister of Andrew (Julie) Kraemer. Aunt of Katherine (Cory) Disbennett, Elizabeth (Alex) Bramer and Paul Kraemer. Great aunt of Miriam Disbennett. Carolyn passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the age of 64. Visitation at St. James of the Valley Church, 411 Springfield Pike, Wyoming, 45215, Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Memorials may be made to St. Vincent De Paul of St. James of the Valley Church. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
