Carolyn A. Roll (nee Hughes), cherished and loved wife of the late Kenneth H. Roll for 42 years. Devoted mother of Karyn Roll. Beloved sister of James R. Hughes (Janet), Richard M. Hughes, Kathleen J. Wilking (Rick), and David P. Hughes (Judy Lester). Also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends. Passed away June 27, 2020. Age 71. Visitation Thursday, July 2nd from 10:00AM until time of Blessing Service at 12:00PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 5527 Cheviot Rd. (45247). Social distancing and facemasks recommended. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jeffrey G. Hoeh Memorial Fund, 5809 Gold Dust Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45247. www.mrfh.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
