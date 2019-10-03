|
Carolyn Giesel
Orlando - Carolyn Marie Giesel died suddenly September 23, 2019 in Orlando FL. Born November 16, 1987, she is survived by her parents, Roger and Laura (Kolb) Giesel, Jr., her sister Rosalie, grandfather Dr. Roger Giesel Sr., step-grandmother Marge Kolb, loving aunts and uncles including Aunt Lisa Giesel, Nancy and Lee Olson, Deb and Rick Dwyer, Rob and Mary Giesel, Rick and Mary Giesel and cousins Brandon Morris, Claire Olson Mathai, Rachel Grimm, Samantha, Nikki, Henry and Heath Giesel. She was preceded in death by cousins William Giesel and William Kolb Olson. Carolyn is also survived by loving boyfriend, David Loats of Orlando and her faithful canine companion and everyone's support dog, Murphy. Carolyn graduated from Walnut Hills H.S. Cincinnati and being a person of many interests, she graduated with degrees in Middle Eastern Studies at The Ohio State University and Design at Antonelli College. We will always remember her smile, humor, wit, artistic talent, and support to those struggling. We are forever grateful to her community of friends; the love she received through her journey resulting in her proudly living sober at the end of her life. Memorial contributions may be made to the Carolyn Giesel Paw-sitive Impact Fund, established to help fund support dogs for those in recovery or other health issues. Visit any 5/3 Bank to make a contribution or go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/carolyn-giesel-pawsitive-impact-fund. A Celebration Service will be held Saturday, October 5 at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, 2944 Erie Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208, at 10 a.m. , following with condolences and hugs for all. (Note this is a change from previous postings).
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 3, 2019