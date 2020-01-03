|
|
Carolyn Hehemann
Green Township - Carolyn E. Hehemann (Nee Hornback) Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Hehemann. Loving mother of Dianne (Joseph) Marn. Passed away surrounded by her family on December 31, 2019 at 97 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on MONDAY from 6:00 PM until time of Blessing Service at 7:00 PM. Memorials may be made to the , 5211 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45227 or to the ., 4050 Executive Park Dr., Suite 100, Cincinnati, OH 45241. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020