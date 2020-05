Carolyn Minnick KnuevenBorn to Edward and Lydia Kammeyer Minnick on Jan 2, 1927, passed away on May 16, 2020 She is survived by her 5 children: Leacarol (Jerry) Bennett, Susan (Ricardo) Wong, Jim Knueven, Kevin (Mary) Knueven, and Christopher (Julie) Knueven. She was a loving grandmother to 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Catholic Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Visit us at www.fitchdenney.com