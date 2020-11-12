1/1
Carolyn Sue Heidotting
Carolyn Sue Heidotting

Cincinnati - Carolyn Sue (Benton) Heidotting, age 78 passed away on November 10, 2020. Survived by her loving husband Dale Heidotting, to whom she was married for 59 years; daughters Terri Heidotting, Patti (David) Conley, son Donn (Rose) Heidotting; and sister- in- law Janet Schnee. Loving grandmother of 6 grandchildren, Spencer, Jared, Derek and Melanie Heidotting, Rachel and Ben Conley and two step grandchildren, Zachariah (Rachael) and Lauren Class.

Sue pursued and achieved an esteemed 47-year career in health care. She began her career as a recovery room nurse at Jewish Hospital in 1962, moving into different positions throughout her career. Those included working in a doctor's office, serving as a hospital review/peer coordinator in 30 Southern Ohio counties (56 hospitals) and for Medicare review in 100 hospitals in Southern Ohio. In the 1990's she was the Director of Quality, Case Management and Infection Control for the St. Francis-St. George Hospital. Sue was the Director of Quality for Mercy Mount Airy Hospital and Mercy Western Hills starting in 1996 up until her retirement in 2009.

In addition to her career, she was heavily involved in her children's school activities such as serving as the President of the Greenhills Forest Park Music Boosters. Sue was an active member of her community serving in several roles for the betterment of education in the Greenhills-Forest Park area. She was the Co-Chairperson of the local school levy and school board advisory council. Sue was also on the Board of Education, and most notably, was one of the founders and remained active in the Winton Woods Educational Foundation.

Sue's family would like to thank the staff at Well Springs, Evergreen Retirement Community, for your compassionate care and treatment of those suffering from Alzheimer's. Your skill and gentle care helped a great deal in navigating this disease. Thanks also to Queen City Hospice for your dedication and support in the care of the dying. You ministered not only to Sue, but to our family as well.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 18, 12:00 to 2:00 pm., at Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County, 11285 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45246. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. No Service will be held. The burial will be private at Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Winton Woods Educational Foundation, c/o Winton Woods City Schools, 825 Waycross Road, Suite A, Cincinnati, Ohio 45240. Online condolences can be made to www.springgrove.org.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County
Funeral services provided by
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
11285 Princeton Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45246
(513) 681-7526
