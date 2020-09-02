Carolyn Wickersham McCollum Ferguson
Richmond, IN - Carolyn Wickersham McCollum Ferguson. Born January 26, 1930; died August 31, 2020, at Friends Fellowship Community in Richmond, Indiana, where she had been a resident for several years. She was 90 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Harold E. McCollum and the late William Ferguson. Survived by her children, Vickie (William L.) Townsend; Rick (Karen) McCollum and Christina (Robert) Hudson. Also survived by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the family of William Ferguson. Grateful thanks to the staff of Friends for their compassion and consideration, as well as excellent care. Private graveside services in Cincinnati will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements through Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy, Ohio). Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com
.