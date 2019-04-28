Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
(513) 385-0511
For more information about
Carolyn Wright
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Wright


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Carolyn Wright Obituary
Carolyn Wright

Cincinnati - Carolyn Hope (nee Lundquist), beloved wife of the late L. Walter Wright of 63 years. Loving mother of Lynette (William) McCormack, Gordon (Donna) Wright and Deb (Tom) Homan. Cherished grandmother of Melanie Wittman, Heather Church, Nicholas and Christopher Wright, Brooke Neal, Jessica Wooding, and Amanda Fletcher. Dear great-grandmother of Chloe Magnusson, Nicholas Wright, Jr., Mason Neal, William Wright, Braxton Neal, and Luxyn Neal. Carolyn was one of 11 children and is survived by her sister, Marilyn Wade. She passed away Sunday, April 21st, 2019 at the age of 90. Private services to be held at the convenience of the family. Mihovk-Rosenacker serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now