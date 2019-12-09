|
|
Carolynn Bradley Mohney
Carolynn Bradley Mohney, 86, passed away peacefully in Chattanooga, Tennessee surrounded by her family on December 4, 2019.
She was a much-beloved and treasured wife, mother, and grandmother, as well as a fiercely intelligent, wise, funny, and capable woman. Born in Norwood, OH, in 1933, she was the youngest of seven siblings. She later also lived in Kentucky, Illinois, Louisiana, and Alabama before moving to Tennessee. She graduated from the University of Cincinnati College of Nursing and Health in 1956 and worked as a nurse for 19 years, retiring in 1994.
Carolynn is survived by her husband of 65 years, Paul Norman Mohney, now of Chattanooga, TN; her daughters Sharon Elizabeth Mohney and spouse Missy White, of Fincastle, Virginia and Janet Mohney Woods and spouse John Woods, of Chattanooga, Tennessee; her sons Peter Davis Mohney and spouse Sue Ellen Mohney of Birmingham, Alabama and Christopher Lee Mohney and spouse Lisa Brill of New York; seven grandchildren, Emily Woods Schultz, Sydney Woods Bridenstine, Nick Mohney, Katrina Mohney, Tara Mohney, Nate Mohney, and Quinn Mohney and five great-grandchildren.
The family will hold a private memorial.
Please visit www.heritagechattanooga.com to share words of comfort.
Gifts in Carolynn's memory may be directed to the University of Cincinnati Foundation, College of Nursing, P.O. Box 19970, Cincinnati, OH 45219-0970, by calling 513-558-5386 or emailing [email protected]
There will be no services or visitation at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Home, 7454 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, TN 37421.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019