Carroll C. "Abner" Hinson



New Richmond - Carroll C. "Abner" Hinson, of New Richmond, passed away on August 23, 2020, at the age of 93. Born August 13, 1927, in New Richmond, OH, to the late Forrest and Loubertha Hinson. Beloved husband of the late Betty Hinson (nee Henderson). Father of Danny Hinson (Barb), Bobby Hinson, Rickie Hinson (Margie), and the late Jenny Murphy. Loving grandfather of 7 grandchildren. Great-grandfather of 12 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents Loubertha and Forrest and brothers Dean and Frosty. Carroll and his brothers ran the family business AP Appliances & Furniture, which was started by their father. Carroll served on the Boards of New Richmond Exempted Schools, New Richmond National Bank, New Richmond Historical Society and was a member of the Kiwanis Club. Carroll was a lifelong member of the New Richmond Christian Church. A public visitation will be held at New Richmond Christian Church 1126 Bethel New Richmond Rd. New Richmond, OH on Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 11:30 AM until time of funeral service at 1:00 PM. Interment Laurel-Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the New Richmond Christain Church1126 Bethel New Richmond Rd. New Richmond, OH.









