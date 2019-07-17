Services
Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
614-444-1463
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
View Map
Resources
1936 - 2019
Carson L. Thomas Obituary
Carson L. Thomas

Cincinnati - Carson L. Thomas age 83, born February 8, 1936 in Cincinnati, OH to Carson Thomas, Sr. and Helen Thomas Sloan. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served in the Korean War as a Medical Corpsman. He completed his journey on earth July 10, 2019 and returned home to the Lord. Carson attended Old Villa Madonna College in Covington Kentucky and The University of Cincinnati. He retired from the U.S. Dept. of Veteran Affairs after 36 years as a respiratory therapist. Carson was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife Donna Thomas of Columbus, OH of 32 yrs., loving daughters Carla (Mark) James of Riverside, CA, Trayci Thomas of Cincinnati, OH; stepson Shaun (Leonja) Bracely of Columbus, OH; grandchildren, Carson III, Brianne, Cameron, and Cayla; sister Jo-Ann Hamm; nephews, Anthony and Christopher Hamm; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Family Visitation 11 AM and Home-going Celebration 12 PM Thursday, July 18, 2019 in the chapel of SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES 4019 E. Livingston Avenue Columbus, Ohio 43227. 614-444-1GOD(1463). Interment Greenlawn Cemetery. M.L. Smoot, Director.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 17, 2019
