Cary A. Coleman
Cincinnati - Cary A. Coleman of Cincinnati passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was born July 25, 1961 in Springfield, Ohio to Patsy Gaines and the late Richard Coleman. Cary graduated from Wyoming High School and the University of Cincinnati with a Bachelor's degree of Criminal Justice, where he met his future wife, Jill, of Canton. Cary worked professionally as a police officer with Elmwood Place, then as a firefighter and paramedic serving the city of Cincinnati for 25 years. He volunteered many hours helping his neighbors, his family and his church family with all his handyman skills. He was passionate about cooking and gardening, and enjoyed playing in a dart league and participating in the Society for Creative Anachronisms. He was retired for over 4 years. Cary is preceded in death by his sister, Connie Coleman. He is survived by his wife of over 31 years, Jill Coleman; his brother, Craig Coleman; his sister, Chris (Jim) Edwards; his three children: Tyler Coleman, Kelley Coleman, Carly Coleman. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 8th, 1-4pm at Groesbeck United Methodist Church (8871 Colerain Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45251), followed by A Celebration of Life Service at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Groesbeck United Methodist Church.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020