CARYL LAWSON
Kenwood - Caryl (nee Martin). Beloved wife of the late Allen Lawson. Born in Kalamazoo, MI. Member of Delta Gamma Sorority at Butler University where she graduated as a dietician. Co-Owner of Little Professor Book Center. Dear Mother of Jim (Lisa) and David Lawson and Ann (Stephen) Coyne. Loving grandmother of Audrey and Natalie Lawson. Died Saturday January 18, 2020 at age 95. Memorial Service Tuesday Jan. 28, at 11:00AM at the Seasons, 7100 Dearwester Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45236. Memorials may be made to Queen City Hospice 4605 Duke Dr, Mason, OH 45040 www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020